Will Liam Marshall and Oliver GIldart return for Wigan Warriors?

Liam Marshall and Oliver Gildart in training

Both have yet to play a game in anger this season.

Marshall, 25, suffered an ACL injury in a game against Castleford last September, robbing him of the chance to play a part in their Grand Final charge.

Centre Gildart - leaving to join NRL outfit Wests Tigers at the end of the year - has had a troublesome groin problem.

But Lam says both are "in contention" to return against Hull KR on Friday. And Marshall hopes returning Wigan fans see a more 'balanced' team as he and Gildart prepare to return the side for the first time this year.

"We've obviously seen a lot of changes in the backline this year," said Marshall.

"From being in a very strong position a few weeks ago, with a plethora of options, we've gone to having not many fit bodies all of a sudden.

"Myself getting back into contention, and hopefully Gilly too, will hopefully allow some of the other players to get back into their normal positions, and help the balance of the team."