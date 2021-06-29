Will Wigan Warriors recruit for THIS season?

Adrian Lam guided Wigan to the League Leaders' Shield last season

The Warriors never replaced marquee prop George Burgess when he departed from the club before the campaign began.

In addition, they have lost star back Bevan French to a season-ending injury and their off-season recruit Jai Field has been missing for a long spell.

Lam’s side was so depleted last week he had 10 frontline players missing to injury, suspension or representative duty – and he is set to stick with 18-year-old hooker Brad O’Neill against Warrington.

Wigan were recently turned down by George Williams following his return to the UK from Canberra.

And while Lam is keen to strengthen his side, he doesn’t expect any players to join soon to help them through their current troubles.

He said: “Across Super League, clubs are looking for where you can top up here or there and we’re certainly doing that.

“It has to be the right person n the right position.

“So never say never – but we’re in a bit of a pickle at the moment and we just need to keep powering on.”

Wigan are thought to have agreed deal with Leigh duo Iain Thornley (centre) and Nathan Mason (prop), as well as London winger Abbas Miski, for next year.

And they are still hunting for more players for 2022, with a halfback and a prop the priorities.

They are also in talks with forward Willie Isa about extending his deal.