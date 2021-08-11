Willie Isa set to extend Wigan Warriors stay
Wigan are increasingly optimistic they will be able to retain in-form Willie Isa beyond the end of the season.
The Warriors have been in talks with the 32-year-old about a new deal.
Isa, out of contract at the end of this year, has been an unsung hero of Adrian Lam’s outfit.
And Wigan are confident they can fend off interest from other clubs and secure his services for 2022.
Wigan have already retained star full-back Bevan French, while Jake Bibby and Sam Powell – reported elsewhere as being off-contract – are also thought to be tied-up for 2022.
With the futures of Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart (both Wests) already confirmed, and Joe Bullock (Warrington) and Tony Clubb (retirement) set to confirm their plans, it leaves Thomas Leuluai as the only senior player with a question-mark hanging over him.
The Kiwi, 36, could play on next season, giving Wigan another option at halfback – with Harry Smith and Jai Field.
Alternatively, he may retire to take a role on a coaching staff which is set to be headed-up by ex-boss Shaun Wane, though his return in a director of rugby-type role has yet to be confirmed.
Leuluai is sidelined by a hamstring injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of this season.