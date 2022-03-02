Willie Isa shares his excitement for Wigan Warriors' trip to France but hopes his roommate isn't a snorer

Wigan Warriors take on Toulouse Olympique on March 5, and Catalans Dragons the following week, in two back-to-back games across the English Channel.

Isa admits the team will use the opportunity to bond with each other, as well as remaining focused on the task in hand.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. It will be two tough games, but it’ll be a great trip for the team. We will spend some quality time together and get to know each other a bit more. We are continuing to build our relationship and this trip will help to do that.

Willie Isa is looking forward to spending time with his teammates in France

“The best thing about it is I get to go with all my good mates, that’s the beauty of rugby league. We get to enjoy each other’s company, but also get to challenge each other.

“We will put into practice what we do in training and execute the plan the coaches have given us, as well as stuff we have come up with as a group ourselves. There will be some down time too, and hopefully some sun.

“I hope I don’t get a roommate who snores the house down. Patrick Mago looks like one. I’m not sure how they decide it, it changes every time. I don’t mind it too much to be honest because I can sleep through anything, and then if I do snore, no one can complain.”