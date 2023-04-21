Willie Isa states Wigan Warriors are focused on taking more steps forward after their recent tests

Matty Peet’s side head into Sunday’s game against Wakefield Trinity on the back of five consecutive wins.

In their last outing, the Warriors became the first team this season to beat Warrington Wolves, as they claimed a 13-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“It was always going to be a tough one- they’ve been flying high and were undefeated,” Isa said.

Willie Isa

“It sounds very cliche but we are always focusing on ourselves and making sure we do well.

“We had a good win on Good Friday and it was important that we backed it up against a top team.

“The last few weeks have been big games, and have allowed us to test ourselves.

“We like to think we never shy away from challenges like that, and it’s good to come out the other side with the points.

“There’s still things to work on, and on reflection we can get more out of ourselves, but it’s been a good start.

“Defence is just the bedrock of the club really.

“It’s nothing different- I don’t expect anything less. It’s been pretty good.

“I don’t think injuries are a big problem.

“We’ve always got the mentality of ‘next man up.’

“We train well in pre-season, and our preparation is always good, so everyone knows their job.”

Isa is looking forward to being back at the DW Stadium this weekend, but is expecting a tough challenge from Trinity- despite their poor run of form so far this season.

“Wakefield have good individuals and good players,” he added.

“There’s also a lot of things we want to do to improve and take a step forward.

“We want to put in a good performance but Wakefield are dangerous.

“It’s always good to be back at home playing in front of our crowd- and we want to do that justice.

“I hope they’ve enjoyed the last few weeks.

“Good Friday was a special occasion for both clubs, and it was special for the boys.

“We always appreciate the support.