Willie Isa urges Wigan Warriors fans: "Cut out the boos"

Willie Isa has served one of a two game ban

The forward was banned for the 16-12 victory against Huddersfield at the DW Stadium yesterday.

He was pleased to see the side end a five-game losing run, as Harry Smith's second-half try put them ahead for the first time.

Isa, though, wants supporters to mute their jeers. He tweeted: "Great to see our club win today. Lads have been working at it everyday. Hop on the train, keep believing & “cut out the boos” please."

Team-mates Oliver Gildart and Jackson Hastings, who both played, supported his message with the former tweeting 'Amen'.

But many fans pointed out the boos weren't for the players but aimed at the referee, Marcus Griffiths, over decisions or stoppages in play while injured Huddersfield players were treated.

Neil Flavell wrote: "I think the booing you are on about, is towards the officials, when they scored from 2 forward passes in the lead up mate."

Tracey Buckley wrote: "I can't understand anyone that would boo their team but I think today they where aimed at the ref."

Neil Stokes wrote: "I didn't hear any booing at the players ? It was aimed at the referee for not stopping the game when we had an injury."

Tom Wynne wrote: "The boos were for the ref not stopping play when Powell went down. Yet every time a Huddersfield player went down he stopped play!"

And Adelle Highton replied to Isa: "I can assure you all the boos were towards the ref."

Some others said fans had a right to boo if they wanted.