Willie Peters reflects on his return to the DW Stadium in Hull KR's defeat to Wigan Warriors

Willie Peters says he enjoyed his return to the DW Stadium despite the heavy defeat for Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Abbas Miski went over for four and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick as the heavily-rotated Robins suffered a 64-6 loss.

Peters admits he enjoyed being back in Wigan, after previously spending time with the Warriors during his playing career.

"I loved it,” he said.

“I enjoyed my time here, it was one of the best years of my life- there’s some special people at this club.

"They’ve always got it right in terms of culture and how they do things.

"I was reminiscing a bit and the players didn’t want to hear that, but it was good.

"My first year was the first season Wigan played here.

"I remember the crowd and the passionate fans- it was really enjoyable.

"It was my first time back, so I sent a video to the family back at home and it was nice.”

