Willie Peters reflects on his return to the DW Stadium in Hull KR's defeat to Wigan Warriors

Abbas Miski went over for four and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick as the heavily-rotated Robins suffered a 64-6 loss.

Peters admits he enjoyed being back in Wigan, after previously spending time with the Warriors during his playing career.

"I loved it,” he said.

Willie Peters

“I enjoyed my time here, it was one of the best years of my life- there’s some special people at this club.

"They’ve always got it right in terms of culture and how they do things.

"I was reminiscing a bit and the players didn’t want to hear that, but it was good.

"My first year was the first season Wigan played here.

"I remember the crowd and the passionate fans- it was really enjoyable.