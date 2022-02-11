Win four tickets to Wigan Warriors' first home game of the season
The UK's favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors, has partnered with Betfred Super League for the seventh year running.
To celebrate becoming an Official Partner of the Betfred Super League, Batchelors Peas is giving Wigan Warriors fans the chance to treat the family to the first home game of the season.
The brand will be giving away four tickets to the Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos match on Thursday, February 17 at the DW Stadium.
To enter, all you need to do is answer the following question:
Who is Wigan's captain for 2022?
Send your entry to [email protected]
The closing date is noon on Monday, February 14.
Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment to match day fish and chips – even counting towards one of your five a day! Batchelors produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas.
