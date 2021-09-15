Win hospitality tickets to Wigan Warriors-Catalans Dragons with Batchelors Peas

Sam Tomkins used to play for Wigan

The UK's favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors Peas, has partnered the Super League again for 2021.

To celebrate the exciting match between Wigan Warriors and Catalan Dragons on Friday, Bachelors Peas is offering one Warriors fan the chance to win four hospitality tickets to watch the game at the DW Stadium on Friday (KO 7.45pm) in style.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is provide the correct answer to the following question:

Aside from Sam Tomkins (pictured), name two other former Wigan Warriors who are currently play for the Catalans Dragons?

To be in with a chance of winning email your answer with your name, address, email address and daytime contact number to: [email protected]

The deadline is 5pm today and the winner will be contacted directly by Batchelors Peas to arrange the delivery of their prize.

