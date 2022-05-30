Win was family triumph - Wigan Warriors hero

The young half-back was outstanding in the Warriors' 16-14 victory over Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He scored the first try and set up the match-winning third score for Liam Marshall, as well as booting over two goals from three attempts that proved crucial in the final reckoning.

Harry Smith

And he revealed the inspiration behind the club's first Challenge Cup win in nine years.

"We had video messages from the family in the week," he said. "And to hear my dad speak, and the family speak about how much it means to them, it was just fantastic.

"I’m so happy to be able to give them that moment and be able to celebrate with them.

"I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that. It was the biggest game for me personally.

"It was just overwhelming the noise and the celebration that came with it.

"It was absolutely brilliant all game and I feel the fans deserve it, not getting any silverware for a while.

"It topped their day off, and hopefully we can kick on now and do well in the league for many years as well."

Smith opened up on the game-breaking play with three minutes to go, when his precision kick was gobbled up by Marshall to score in the corner and break Huddersfield hearts.

"It is difficult, but it's what I’m paid to do and what the team needs me to do," he recognised.

"We spoke about it all week, about having composure through the game as halfbacks and backing ourselves if we see something.

"I feel like I did that, it came off and got us the win. So I’m really thankful.

"It was brilliant, and to be able to do it for my family, for the stuff they’ve done for me, and for this great club.

"I got a bit emotional at the end, but that’s part of rugby league and why you play the game to win these trophies. I’m just really happy."

Smith also hailed veteran half-back Tommy Leuluai, who returned to the bench after a six-week injury-enforced absence to steer the side over the line.

"It’s brilliant being able to have Tommy around for the last few years," Smith added.

"He's a legend of the club and he’s done so many great things. He just brings a calm to the team when he’s on and that’s what helped me produce the last play - just follow his lead and go off the back of him.