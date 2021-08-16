Win Wigan Warriors v St Helens tickets

Your chance to win tickets with Batchelors Peas

The UK's favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors Peas, has partnered the Super League again for 2021.

To celebrate the hotly-anticipated derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens on Friday night, Bachelors Peas is offering Wigan fans the chance to win one of three prizes of four tickets to watch the game at the DW Stadium (kick-off 745pm).

A bumper crowd is expected for the Grand Final rematch.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is provide the correct answer to the following question:

Who scored Wigan's only try in their Grand Final loss to St Helens last year?

Email your name, contact number and answer to [email protected] by 12pm on Tuesday - with 'ticket competition' as the email subject, to go into the draw. The winners will be selected at random and contacted directly by Batchelors Peas to arrange the delivery of their prize.

Batchelors Peas produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas, each of which are the perfect accompaniment to match day fish and chips – even counting towards one of your five a day!

For some ins-pea-rational recipes and top tips on how to make the very most out of Batchelors Peas, head on over to Instagram @BatchelorsPeas where you will find tasty recipes, big brand announcements, more Super League competitions and much more.