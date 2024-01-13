World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers to be highest attended in England since 2011

Wigan Warriors have announced that ticket sales have surpassed 22,000 for next month’s tie.

Wigan’s home clash with NRL champions Penrith Panthers will be the highest attended World Club Challenge on English soil since 2011.

The club’s last involvement in club rugby league’s biggest fixture saw a crowd of 21,331 in 2019 against Sydney Roosters as the NRL outfit claimed a record fifth title with a 20-8 result at the DW Stadium.

21,011 saw the Warriors crowned world champions in 2017 with a 22-6 victory over Cronulla Sharks.

2011 saw 24,268 in Wigan as St George Illawarra Dragons won their first World Club Challenge tie - their only to date.

Games in between in England have seen crowds of 16,108 (St Helens versus Sydney Roosters, 2020), 19,778 (Leeds Rhinos versus North Queensland Cowboys, 2016), 17,980 (St Helens versus South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2015), 20,400 (Leeds Rhinos versus Melbourne Storm, 2013) and 21,062 (Leeds Rhinos versus Manly Sea Eagles, 2012).

Prior to 2011, the Rhinos enjoyed success at Elland Road, with three out of four fixtures attracting crowds of more than 30,000.

Warriors have announced more than 22,000 tickets have been sold for next month's World Club Challenge fixture

The side recorded the highest World Club Challenge attendance in the northern hemisphere with 37,028 against Canterbury Bulldogs in 2005 at the home of Leeds United.

Wigan’s highest attendance was back in 1987 as they claimed an 8-2 victory over Manly Sea Eagles with an official crowd of 36,895 at Central Park.