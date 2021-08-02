York swoop for Warriors youngster

James McDonnell

The 21-year-old made two appearances for York earlier this season in his previous loan spell, against Widnes and Oldham, impressing in both.

McDonell, a two-time Academy Grand Final winner, has worked under Knights head coach James Ford previously within the England Academy set-up, enjoying a series victory over the Australian Schoolboys in 2018.

On his return to York, McDonnell said: “It’s great to be back with York.

"I feel like my first loan spell was cut too short, so I’m hoping I can get some more game time and help York on their way to achieve what they want from this year.”

McDonell becomes the second junior player to be allowed out on the last few days, after young hooker Aiden Roden joined Widnes on an initial two-week loan deal.

The former Hindley ARLFC junior was part of Wigan’s Academy from 2017 up until 2019, where he became a double Under-19s Grand Final winner (in 2018 and 2019).

Blackpool born Roden represented Lancashire in the 2018 origin series against Yorkshire, as well as against the Australian Schoolboys in the same year.

The 21-year-old also has first team experience having featured in Wigan’s pre-season friendly against Salford in March, as well as playing for Whitehaven in the Championship while on loan there earlier this year.

On joining Widnes, Roden said: “I’m excited at the prospect of getting more game time and showing everyone what I can do.