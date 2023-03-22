The 20-year-old prop will head to France to link-up with Sylvain Houles’ side for the next month.

Hill, who has previously spent time on loan with London Broncos this season, will be eligible for games against Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, and Keighley Cougars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transition coach John Duffy said: “It’s another great opportunity for Harvie to develop as a player and adapting to life in a different country, which will help him with life skills.

Harvie Hill

"With us having no reserves game for the next few weeks, it’s important that he keeps playing and that he plays in a very good team in the Championship. He’ll be looking to use it to get back into the Super League.”