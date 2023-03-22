News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
3 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Young Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill heads to France to join Toulouse Olympique on loan

Young Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has joined Toulouse Olympique on a short-term loan.

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT- 1 min read

The 20-year-old prop will head to France to link-up with Sylvain Houles’ side for the next month.

Hill, who has previously spent time on loan with London Broncos this season, will be eligible for games against Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, and Keighley Cougars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transition coach John Duffy said: “It’s another great opportunity for Harvie to develop as a player and adapting to life in a different country, which will help him with life skills.

Harvie Hill
Harvie Hill
Harvie Hill
Most Popular

"With us having no reserves game for the next few weeks, it’s important that he keeps playing and that he plays in a very good team in the Championship. He’ll be looking to use it to get back into the Super League.”

Hill is a product of the Wigan academy and made his Super League debut back in August, as well as featuring consistently across the club’s academy and reserves sides.

FranceLondon BroncosSheffield Eagles