Young Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill heads to France to join Toulouse Olympique on loan
Young Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has joined Toulouse Olympique on a short-term loan.
The 20-year-old prop will head to France to link-up with Sylvain Houles’ side for the next month.
Hill, who has previously spent time on loan with London Broncos this season, will be eligible for games against Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, and Keighley Cougars.
Transition coach John Duffy said: “It’s another great opportunity for Harvie to develop as a player and adapting to life in a different country, which will help him with life skills.
"With us having no reserves game for the next few weeks, it’s important that he keeps playing and that he plays in a very good team in the Championship. He’ll be looking to use it to get back into the Super League.”
Hill is a product of the Wigan academy and made his Super League debut back in August, as well as featuring consistently across the club’s academy and reserves sides.