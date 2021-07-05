'Your support has been a great comfort': Amazing fund-raising tribute to Dave Halsall

Sam Halsall and his proud dad, Dave

His loved ones have been inundated with messages and condolences since Dave's death last month, aged 47.

With many offering to help, his family set-up a Justgiving page to raise money for Shevington Sharks - Sam's former amateur club.

Well-wishers have been asked to donate in lieu of flowers and, by this evening, £3,390 had been donated to help with the Sharks' junior teams. The page can be reached here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave's brother, Tony, said: "As a family this has been such a terrible time. We are truly saddened beyond words.

"The number of cards and messages are a tribute to the man that we loved with all of our hearts and who touched so many people. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us to offer your support.

"Dave has been involved with and a supporter of Shevington Sharks for over 12 years ever since he took Sam for his first training session. The Sharks have played a massive part of the Halsall’s family life ever since then.

"Only a couple of weeks before we lost him he was down at the new pitch side supporting the under 12’s team.

"He was passionate about supporting the development of kids rugby especially in a family oriented club like Sharks.

"Sam and India are both keen and accomplished rugby players with both of them having been part of the touch rugby England set up. Supporting the development of the next generation of sports boys and girls is something he would have been very proud of.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has shared their feelings with us. Your support has been a great comfort in the saddest of times."

Sam, of Orrell, broke into the Wigan side last year and has made two appearances for Adrian Lam's team this season. He is currently on loan at Newcastle Thunder, and was widely praised for making a try-scoring appearance on Father's Day - just days after his dad's death.

His young sister, India, has also played for the Wigan Spartans touch team in her dad's memory.