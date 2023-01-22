Youthful Wigan Warriors side come from behind twice to beat Whitehaven in tough pre-season test

Logan Astley went over for a brace, as well as having a period in the sin bin, while Jacob Douglas and Alex Sutton were also on scoresheet.

After a tough first half, the Warriors grew into the game and competed well against their Championship opponents.

Whitehaven took a 4-0 lead after only three minutes, with Chris Taylor going over in space on the right side.

Logan Astley went over for two tries for Wigan

The home side continued to apply pressure onto the Wigan line throughout the first half.

On the whole, the young squad dealt with their opponents quite well, but struggled to impact proceedings at the other end.

Eventually, the Cumbrian side doubled their advantage, with Karl Dixon crossing the line just after the half hour mark.

At the beginning of the second half both teams had their numbers reduced temporarily.

Jorge Cabral was sin binned for Whitehaven, while Astley was the Wigan player shown a yellow card.

The Warriors instantly responded to this, and claimed a try, with space opening up on the left side for Douglas to race over.

The winger was also involved in the visitors’ second, making an excellent break through the Whitehaven defence, with Astley waiting in support to finish off the move, moments after returning to the field.

The home side briefly reclaimed the lead, with Jamie Doran forcing his way over the line, but it was Wigan who came away victorious.

