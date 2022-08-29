Youthful Wigan Warriors side featuring seven debutants defeated 38-28 by Hull KR at Craven Park

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet handed out seven debut debuts for the trip to East Yorkshire, after the club had confirmed second spot in the Super League table on Friday night against St Helens.

Ben O’Keefe and Jack Bibby both marked their first senior appearances in cherry and white with a try each.

Within 15 minutes of things getting underway, Hull KR had a 10-0 lead, with both Will Tate and Ryan Hall going over on the right side.

Wigan Warriors were defeat by Hull KR

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan also created some chances of their own in the early stages but were just unable to find a route through the defence.

Midway through the first half, Peet’s side had their numbers reduced, after Oliver Partington was shown a yellow card.

The home team made the most of their man advantage, as Korbin Sims got on the end of a Rowan Milnes kick to extend the lead to 14-0.

Within moments of returning to the field, Partington went over for a try.

Sam Halsall made a great run through the Hull KR line, darting past several players, before gifting the ball to the captain for the day.

Hull KR quickly responded with another try of their own, as Matty Storton powered his way through several players to go over.

Early in the second half, Junior Nsemba thought he had marked his debut with a try, but was denied by the ref’s whistle, with play being pulled back for a forward pass.

It wasn’t long until the Robins were extending their lead down the other end of the field.

Zach Fishwick and Ethan Ryan both went over in the space of seven minutes, to make it 32-12.

Just before the hour mark, Wigan scored their second the afternoon.

O’Keefe dashed down the right side, before stretching out to ground the ball.

After Ryan had claimed his brace for Hull KR, Bibby also marked his Warriors debut with a try, as he crossed the line under the sticks.

Wigan added two more tries in the final three minutes, with Halsall and James McDonnell both going over, as the game finished 38-28.

Hull KR: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Will Tate, Ryan Hall, Rowan Minles, Elliot Minchella, Will Maher, Matt Parcell, George King, Korbin Sims, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton.

Interchanges: Albert Vete, Connor Moore, Zach Fishwick, Connor Barley.

Tries: Tate (4’), Hall (14’), Sims (27’), Storton (35’), Fishwick (49’), Ryan (56,’ 67’)

Conversions: Milnes (5/7)

Wigan Warriors: Umyla Hanley, Abbas Miski, Jake Bibby, Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Sam Halsall, Logan Astley, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, James McDonnell, Oliver Partington.

Interchanges: Harvie Hill, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Zach Eckersley.

Tries: Partington (30’), O’Keefe (59’), Bibby (71’), Halsall (77’), McDonnell (79’)Conversions: O’Keefe (4/5)