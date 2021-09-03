Zak Hardaker a 'live situation' amid rumours of move to Yorkshire club

Zak Hardaker

The Warriors executive director admits the England international is finding travel from Yorkshire difficult, having moved back closer to his hometown, and says the situation is "live".

Radlinski said: "There was a social media rumour that he met with Castleford. So, I went straight to the source. I spoke to (incoming coach) Lee Radford. Lee said to me directly, 'Well, unless Zak’s in Spain because that's

where I am at the moment, I've not met with him'. So, I went to the Castleford director, absolutely nothing in it, and then I went to Zak directly and said, 'Have you met with anybody?'

"He said 'no, I've not met with anybody at all'.

"But you will have seen that Zak has moved back to Yorkshire. That is due to a rental house that he was renting - believe it or not from Joel Tomkins who he headbutted at Catalans - came to an end and Zak had to move back to Yorkshire.

"He has said to us that he is finding the travelling difficult which he would, we all know the M62, and his partner would like to move back to Yorkshire.

This is a very live situation over the last week, with my last meeting with him this morning and we're just talking it through. I made it very clear that everything's on Wigan’s terms here."

Warriors chairman - and majority owner - Ian Lenagan, together with Radlinski, held a fans' forum at Robin Park on Tuesday night.

The event in front of 120 supporters wasn't covered by the media or streamed on the club's TV channel, but a wide-ranging transcript has been published on the club's website.

And in it, Radlinski continues: "The club and me personally have invested a hell of a lot of time into Zak and we gave him an opportunity when nobody else would. Laying it all on the table, that's where we are at the moment in time. And it's very live."