Zak Hardaker: Former Wigan Warriors centre suffers a suspected seizure while out on a walk

Zak Hardaker will not make his second debut for Leeds Rhinos this Friday after suffering a suspected seizure.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 9:38 am

The former Wigan Warriors centre was out walking with his young son when he suddenly collapsed.

A paramedic, who lives on the street where this happened, was quickly on hand to help.

Hardaker was then taken to Pinderfields hospital, before being safely discharged home.

The 30-year-old had re-joined the Rhinos earlier this week, following his release from Wigan, but will now not feature in their game against Hull KR.

Hardaker told Leeds’ club website: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, it does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

“It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible.”

