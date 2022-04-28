The former Wigan Warriors centre was out walking with his young son when he suddenly collapsed.

A paramedic, who lives on the street where this happened, was quickly on hand to help.

Hardaker was then taken to Pinderfields hospital, before being safely discharged home.

Zak Hardaker will not feature for Leeds Rhinos this Friday

The 30-year-old had re-joined the Rhinos earlier this week, following his release from Wigan, but will now not feature in their game against Hull KR.

Hardaker told Leeds’ club website: “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, it does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.