Zak Hardaker responds on social media after being dropped from the Wigan Warriors squad for the Good Friday Derby

The centre will not feature in the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, after Matty Peet stated he had “dipped” below the club’s off-field standards.

Hardaker is said to have accepted the decision, and has since taken to his Instagram story to respond.

He wrote: “Just a stumble. Learn and move. Don’t read too much into things.”