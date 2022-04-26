Zak Hardaker thanks Wigan Warriors for the opportunity they gave him following his move to Leeds Rhinos

The 30-year-old was released by Wigan Warriors last week to allow him to search for opportunities closer to his home in Yorkshire.

Leeds had initially been linked with the centre after he was dropped from Matty Peet’s squad over the Easter period for “dipping” below the club’s off-field standard.

Speaking to the Rhinos’ club website, Hardaker said: “The way I left Wigan wasn’t the way I wanted to leave the club but I would like to thank everyone there for the opportunity to play for Wigan.

Zak Hardaker has joined Leeds Rhinos

“This started last year when I wanted to get a chance to come home back to Yorkshire with my family. I have got that opportunity thankfully with Leeds and I can’t wait to play in those Friday night games in front of a packed South Stand again.

“When I left Wigan, I wasn’t thinking of any specific club to go to but just wanted to get back to Yorkshire and see what happened from there.

“After our history together, I was surprised and overwhelmed when Leeds came calling and I want to make the most of this opportunity, I think it is a deal that works well for everyone concerned.”