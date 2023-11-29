England captain Owen Farrell to take break from international game and miss Six Nations to focus on mental wellbeing
The Orrell-born fly-half will continue to play and captain Premiership club Saracens, who currently sit second on the table behind Sale Sharks with five wins from seven.
But it means he has made himself unavailable for next year’s Six Nations competition that is scheduled to take place in February and March.
Farrell, 32, has won more than 100 England caps in an international career that dates back to 2012.
A Rugby Football Union statement read: “England captain Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being. He will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.
“He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.”
Head coach Steve Borthwick commented: "Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen’s decision.
"Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set up for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging.
"He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.
"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.
"Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."
Farrell led England to a recent third-place finish at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, defeating Argentina 26-23 to bronze.