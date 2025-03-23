..
GALLERY: Seven of the best pics as Wigan Rugby Union added to their trophy cabinet in the form of the ADM Division Two title.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 21:07 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 21:38 BST
Our man Stuart Roebuck was at Douglas Valley at the weekend as Wigan Rugby Union secured the ADM Division Two title with a thumping victory over Bolton.

WIGAN RUGBY UNION SECURE LEAGUE TITLE!

Photo: Stuart Roebuck

Photo Sales
