Jack Johnson was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) back in 2011.

This prompted his parents Andy (a former Wigan rugby player) and Alex to set up a charity in his name, which has raised vital funds and awareness around progressive muscle-wasting condition.

Earlier this year, Joining Jack was awarded a star in Believe Square for its work in the charity sector and contribution to the local community.

Wigan Rugby League Referees presented a shirt to Jack Johnson

As part of their latest match officials course last week, the referees society took the opportunity to present Jack with an honorary shirt in recognition of his bravery and fight.

The free event, which took place at the home of Ince Rose Bridge, saw elite level rugby league refs pass on their experience and knowledge to the next generation.