News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Joining Jack: Wigan Referee's Society present Jack Johnson with a special gift

Wigan Referee’s Society have presented the figurehead of Joining Jack with a special gift.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Jack Johnson was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) back in 2011.

This prompted his parents Andy (a former Wigan rugby player) and Alex to set up a charity in his name, which has raised vital funds and awareness around progressive muscle-wasting condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Joining Jack was awarded a star in Believe Square for its work in the charity sector and contribution to the local community.

Wigan Rugby League Referees presented a shirt to Jack JohnsonWigan Rugby League Referees presented a shirt to Jack Johnson
Wigan Rugby League Referees presented a shirt to Jack Johnson
Most Popular

As part of their latest match officials course last week, the referees society took the opportunity to present Jack with an honorary shirt in recognition of his bravery and fight.

The free event, which took place at the home of Ince Rose Bridge, saw elite level rugby league refs pass on their experience and knowledge to the next generation.

For more information about the society and how to get involved email: [email protected].

Related topics:Wigan