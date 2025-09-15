Late Tarleton flurry denies Wigan home opening triumph

Wigan fell to a late flurry from Tarleton

Wigan Rugby Union went down 36-21 to Tarleton in their first home game of the 2025/26 season.

The hosts went into the game buoyant after a rampant win over local rivals, Aspull, in the opening game.

However, Tarleton arrived at Douglas Valley having narrowly missed out on promotion last season, and looking the part of a side used to playing at this level.

The game was evenly balanced and it was 23 minutes in before the deadlock was broken.

An errant Tarleton lineout was fielded by George Lowe, who played the ball along the line to Logan Astley, who made ground to halfway before kicking through and chasing the ball down for the opening score.

Joss Parker added the conversion, and Wigan added further points when a bounced pass wasn’t collected by the Tarleton backline.

Wigan pounced and hacked the ball on for Nathan Butler to chase down for the score, Parker adding the conversion for a 14-0 lead.

On the stroke of half-time, Tarleton hit back with a break down the left wing that was well finished in the corner.

And Tarleton took that momentum into the second half, with a penalty in the scrum leading to the visitors getting excellent position deep in the Wigan half, before taking the ball over to narrow the gap to 14-10.

Wigan went back on the front foot and took the ball into the opposition 22, before a loose pass was seized upon by the Tarleton wing who took it the distance for the converted score.

Trailing for the first time, Wigan had a breakaway of their own, as Astley intercepted on halfway and took the ball over to give them the lead once again, with Parker adding the conversion.

With 10 minutes to go, Tarleton showed their class and began to run riot, with a score through the middle being followed up by another down the right-hand side before a final try straight through the middle once again to seal a 21-36 win.

Wigan can take heart from a spirited performance and will take on the learning opportunity provided by what was a closer contest than the scoreline suggests.

They welcome Warrington to Douglas Valley on Saturday to play the first round of the national cup competition, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.