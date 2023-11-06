'No debate' as to Owen Farrell's spot, insists England rugby legend
Farrell, 32, was one of the stand-out performers in England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.
However, there is some doubt as to whether he will remain in contention for the next World Cup in four years' time, leaving coach Steve Borthwick with a decision to make in the meantime.
Dallaglio - himself a former England captain - believes as long as the armband is with Farrell, his place in the playmaking role is secure.
“Owen Farrell is England’s No. 10 at the moment and he’s also England’s captain,” Dallaglio told TNT Sports.
“Unless you move the captaincy, there is no debate about who the No. 10 is.
“England have lost more games in the Six Nations than they’ve won in the last two years, so their target is to start winning games.
"Beating Scotland would be nice, because we seem to lose to Scotland all the time.
“England’s No. 10 will be Owen Farrell.
"Marcus Smith is in the conversation, as is George Ford, but mark my words - Steve Borthwick and Owen Farrell are together on this.”
As for other positions, Dallaglio believes 'spaces are up for grabs' for the next cycle, with a number of players in the ‘over-30’ category.
“In the next tournament after a World Cup, there are spaces up for grabs,” he added.
“If I’m playing today or next week, I’m laying a marker down.
"Because Steve Borthwick is going to bring some new people into his squad and as far as I’m concerned, all places are up for grabs."