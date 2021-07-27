Olympic Profile: Wigan rugby sevens star Dan Bibby

Wigan rugby sevens player: Dan Bibby will represent Team GB in their semi final clash with New Zealand tomorrow.

By Stuart Bannerman
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:32 pm
Dan Bibby

Profile:

Name: Dan Bibby

Sport: Rugby Sevens

Born: February 6, 1991 Aspull, Wigan

Gender: Male

Weight: 89kg

Height: 1.76m

Aspull-born Bibby was part of the GB team that fought back against the United States to book their place in tomorrow's semi final clash with New Zealand.

Bibby was on the scoresheet with three conversions as GB beat USA 26-21 after falling behind 21-0.

Bibby was also in action against Olympic champions Fiji, converting GB's only try in a 33-7 defeat.

Wigan