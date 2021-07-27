Olympic Profile: Wigan rugby sevens star Dan Bibby
Wigan rugby sevens player: Dan Bibby will represent Team GB in their semi final clash with New Zealand tomorrow.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:32 pm
Profile:
Name: Dan Bibby
Sport: Rugby Sevens
Born: February 6, 1991 Aspull, Wigan
Gender: Male
Weight: 89kg
Height: 1.76m
Aspull-born Bibby was part of the GB team that fought back against the United States to book their place in tomorrow's semi final clash with New Zealand.
Bibby was on the scoresheet with three conversions as GB beat USA 26-21 after falling behind 21-0.
Bibby was also in action against Olympic champions Fiji, converting GB's only try in a 33-7 defeat.