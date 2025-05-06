..
Orrell RU Under-15s lift Lancashire Cup thanks to victory over Warrington

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th May 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:39 BST
Orrell Rugby Union’s Under-15s are the Lancashire Cup winners thanks to a thrilling 29-24 victory over Warrington.

Congratulations to everyone connected to the club!

