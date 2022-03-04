In a statement, the Wigan club explained it had made the decision due to the uncertainty surrounding the RFU League structures.

Chairman Tony Havlin is confident that their application will be successful to join the Lancashire competition.

He said: “The point is the RFU were meant to be reorganising the leagues, and we don’t get full details of what they will come up with. We know the ADM league, which has most of the Lancashire clubs in it, is very competitive.

Orrell RUFC have applied to join the ADM Leagues

“We had to make a decision on whether we wanted to go with the Lancashire leagues or the unknown of the RFU league.

“This will reduce travelling and add a bit more certainty. We need to know where we are playing next season so we can prepare for that. I’m pretty sure we will be welcome, but we will have to wait and see.”