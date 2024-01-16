Owen Farrell credits youth in Wigan Warriors environment and family inspiration to career success

Owen Farrell has hailed his family inspiration and being involved in a professional environment from a young age as a big part as to where his career has taken him.

The 32-year-old sits third in England’s all-time appearances list, although made himself unavailable for the upcoming Six Nations this February to prioritise his and his family’s well-being.

Born in Orrell, the fly-half credits his love for the game and his family as the key to his career’s success, alongside being a part of a professional environment since the age of six.

Owen Farrell has credited his early days in a professional environment as a part of his career success in rugby union

The Wigan St Patricks junior was in and around the Warriors squad thanks to his father, Andy, who amassed 370 appearances in cherry and white across a prestigious career.

Having captained his club, he also became the youngest player to lead Great Britain at the age of 21 in 1996.

“Mindset is important, but the way I see it mostly is that it’s my passion, it’s what I love. I feel like it’s what I should be doing,” Castore ambassador Farrell said.

“I’ve had so many huge inspirations throughout my career but overall, it’s my family who have been the biggest.”

Andy Farrell celebrates with the team and his son Owen after winning 2002 Challenge Cup over St Helens

He continued: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in a professional environment since I was six.

“So I’m sure that’s played a part in where I am now. There’s been some big losses throughout my career which stand out for everyone to see, and big injuries also, so it’s about being able to see the bigger picture.

“To overcome setbacks, you need to look at where you are going and find the opportunity within that. Understanding that you might have days that don’t quite feel right and that’s okay.”

Speculation currently surrounds Farrell with his current Saracens contract coming towards an end, but on the field he is aiming for his best in 2024 – with his club currently fifth in the Premiership Rugby table.