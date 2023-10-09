Owen Farrell makes history TWICE as England advance to World Cup last eight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old broke Jonny Wilkinson's all-time England points record during the Pool D game against Samoa.

However, the night will be mostly remembered for Farrell being 'timed out' while attempting a penalty goal, with England behind at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Farrell made history TWICE during England's victory over Samoa at the weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell exceeded the new 'shot clock' rule - a 60-second time limit allowed by referees - which meant his successful kick didn't count.

Thankfully for Farrell, it didn't prove costly, with Danny Care’s late try giving England an 18-17 victory.

“I didn’t see the clock," he said. "I wasn’t aware. It was above where I was picking my target.

"I got lost a little bit in the kick.

“It wasn’t good enough and I’m glad for the team’s sake that it didn’t cost us.

"Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While England have advanced to a quarter-final clash with Fiji on Sunday on the back of a 100 per cent record, World Cup winning scrum-half Matt Dawson is unconvinced they'll get much further if Farrell remains in the side.

"I'd be amazed, astounded, if Farrell is at 10 (for the next game)," he told the BBC Rugby Union Daily Podcast.

"In the last quarter he put in some wayward passes and gave the ball back to Samoa when they were on the charge.

"He didn't have his head in the game about penalties and the shot clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is about a knockout game which is going to be a tough ask and you need the right people in the right shirts.

"Farrell will go down as one of the greats for England, but at the moment he's not at the levels of the other players at 10 or 12.

"And no matter how much you try to squeeze that square peg into a round hole it isn't going to go.

"I think there's a ripple effect around the team."

Elsewhere in the last eight, Wales play Argentina and Ireland face New Zealand on Saturday.