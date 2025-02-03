Rare setback for Wigan in top-of-the-table clash

Danny Cassidy in action for Wigan against Warrington

Wigan suffered a very rare defeat as their long winning sequence came to an end in a high-scoring top-of-the-table clash at Warrington.

The visitors welcomed back second row Adam Pierce and starlet Zack Barker, as well as bringing in utility player Tom Whelan to the bench, for the big game..

But early pressure saw Wire kick two penalties for a 6-0 lead.

Wigan countered with a long distance interception by the impressive Mason Fillingham, which was finished by speedy winger Nathan Butler.

Danny Cassidy added the extras followed by a penalty to bring the scores to 10-6 in favour of Wigan.

But Warrington then scored a try and another penalty to retake the lead 14-10 at the break.

The second half belonged almost exclusively to the home side, who raced into a 38-10 lead with three converted tries and a fourth penalty.

A late Wigan rally saw them score a couple of tries through skipper Harry Barker and Cassidy, but they couldn't quite manage to register a bonus point as the game ended 38-22.

Warrington's well-deserved bonus point makes the top of the table very interesting with six games to go.

Wigan travel to Oldham on Saturday where they will be looking to bounce back.