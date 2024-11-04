Danny Cassidy kicks for goal for Wigan at Littleborough

Wigan travelled to Littleborough in the latest round of the ADM Division 2 competition and came away 27-19 victors

Flying high in the league, Wigan were looking for revenge after a narrow loss in the cup at the start of the season.

And the visitors made a bright start with an attacking lineout just inside the Boro half, which resulted in the ball being played out to Luke Sutcliffe, who opened the scoring for Wigan.

Danny Cassidy added the conversion, but indiscipline in the Wigan ranks saw Littleborough were awarded their first in a series of penalties on 10 minutes to take the score to 7-3.

Wigan looked to attack out wide time after time, but it took a deft chip over the top from Cassidy to turn the defence.

Jack Proffitt collected and went over for a try in the corner, which Cassidy converted from the touchline to make it 14-3.

Two penalties for Littleborough and one for Wigan made it 17-9 at the break, and another home penalty was the only further score in the first half an hour of the second half.

Parker added a penalty for Wigan to take the game two scores beyond at 20-12, and the visitors were in the ascendancy as Boro tired.

Chris Carr made a break from No.8 down the blind side, running over the top of defenders before managing to lay the ball up to Cassidy, who took the ball into the 22.

The ball was popped out of the tackle to Harry Barker, who went over for the score, which Cassidy again converted the try for a 27-12 lead.

Boro came away with a consolation try and conversion to finish the game, but Wigan were deserved winners on the day.

Wigan welcome Hoylake to Douglas Valley on Saturday (November 9), with kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, neighbours Orrell fell to a 30-16 defeat against Colne & Nelson at Winstanley College.

After Matt Stott was yellow-carded inside seven minutes, the visitors opened up an eight-point advantage.

Orrell replied through Chris Owen’s try, converted by Craig Thomas, only for the visitors to establish an 18-7 lead by half-time.

Three penalties from Thomas reduced the deficit to 18-16, but two more tries in the last 10 minutes put the game beyond Orrell.