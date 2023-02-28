Frank, who was involved in all facets of the game - from player to senior official - for more than six decades, passed away on Monday, February 27.

"His dedication to rugby union cannot be overstated,” said a club spokesman.

Frank Morgan

Frank started his playing career at Orrell RUFC in the 1960’s before moving to Douglas Valley, making his debut on March 29, 1969 against Kendal.

After hanging up his boots in the 1970’s, Frank moved into coaching, with a focus on developing the next generation of talent as he helped develop the introduction of the Wigan Colts.

So many great players came off the Morgan production line, including greats such as the late Mike Gregory, Joe Lydon and Andy Gregory, who all went on to forge successful careers at the top of rugby league.

Frank’s Wigan Colts team went on to win the Lancashire Cup, which was quite the achievement for an unfashionable club at the time.

His achievements were recognised when he was appointed as coach and selector for Lancashire Colts in the early 1980’s.

In 1991, Frank became chairman of Wigan RUFC, and held the position until 2012.

During his tenure, he continued to champion junior rugby, and was a driving force behind the development of the club's junior section.

There are now over 250 young people playing rugby at Douglas Valley, with Wigan being awarded the RFU Mini & Junior Club of the Year in 2017 – an award Frank was instrumental in the club achieving.

Frank was also awarded the role of club president in 2013 as the club celebrated its centenary year.

Lancashire RFU honoured Frank’s hard work and dedication by awarding him the role of Lancashire presidency for the 2003/2004 season and the Lancashire Colts Cup is named the ‘Frank Morgan Cup’, again in honour of all of his commitment and dedication to junior rugby.

"Frank Morgan was Wigan RUFC and Wigan RUFC was Frank Morgan," said a club spokesman. "It just won’t be the same without being able to call upon Frank’s words of wisdom.

"We will miss every bit of Frank and Douglas Valley will be worse off by not having him around.

"We will always remember Frank and his commitment, dedication and love of the club will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on for generations to come."

An unnamed senior player said: ‘I’ll never forget the welcome Frank gave me to the club I consider a second home and to friends I consider my family.

"Frank was a warrior on the field and a gentleman off it.

"Rest easy, Frank, you will be sorely missed by the entire rugby family but we promise that your legacy will live on.

"Please keep Ian, Julie, Mark, William, Oliver, Bethany and Alex in your thoughts and prayers.