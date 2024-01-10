Wigan icon Andy Farrell expected to land new prestigious coaching role

48-year-old Wigan rugby league legend Andy Farrell is set to be named British and Irish Lions head coach ahead of their 2025 tour to Australia.

The ex-Warriors loose forward and captain is expected to be confirmed as Warren Gatland’s successor at a lunchtime press conference on Thursday.

The former dual-code international signed a new deal to remain the Ireland head coach until the end of the next Rugby World Cup in 2027 in December, having led the side since 2019.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell is expected to be named the new Lions head coach

And it has been reported that an appointment to lead one of the game’s most prestigious sides in the Lions would have the blessing of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“We’d be ecstatic if Andy was named coach of the Lions so hopefully that accolade is the next one for him and we’d be more than comfortable with how [we] deal with it,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora said in December.

Farrell would be leading the Lions for the first time, having impressed as an assistant coach under Gatland on the 2013 and 2017 tours.

An inspirational figure, he has yet to experience series defeat with the Lions having helped clinch a 2-1 victory over Australia in 2013 and a drawn series with New Zealand in 2017.

He was unavailable for the most recent tour to South Africa due to his commitments with Ireland but there is no objection this time from the IRFU, which is likely to grant him a sabbatical.

It will be the first time the Lions have been led by anyone other than Gatland since 2009, with Wales’ Kiwi boss having already ruled himself out of the running.

Farrell was also named the World Rugby coach of the year for 2023 last October, having guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam and to a No. 1 world ranking between July 2022 and October 2023.

Ireland also enjoyed a 12-Test winning run last year until their World Cup 28-24 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final in France.