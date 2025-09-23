Wigan RUFC v Warrington RUFC

Wigan RUFC progressed to the second round of the National Cup competition thanks to a 25-18 win over neighbours Warrington RUFC at Douglas Valley on Saturday.

Wigan welcomed Warrington to Douglas Valley in the first round of the National Cup competition. Conditions were good to soft underfoot, and whilst the game itself was never under threat, the torrential rain provided a handicap to both sides’ ability to run the ball.

Perhaps sensing that every point would be precious, Warrington took an opportunity for a shot at goal with an early penalty to take a 0-3 lead.

With the ball being spilled left, right and centre, Wigan’s Logan Astley decided to test the defensive hands with a sharp grubber behind the defensive line. The ball bobbled up off the hands of a Warrington defender and into open play, where Ollie Morgan seized on the opportunity to hack the ball on before collecting the ball and taking it over from 20 yards out. Joss Parker added the conversion to give Wigan a 7-3 lead.

The game settled into somewhat of a quagmire as the rain poured and poured, and it was just before half-time before the scorer was troubled again. Warrington’s wiry outside centre took the ball on a mazy run from halfway to score under the sticks. With the conversion added, Warrington took a 10-7 lead into the half-time break.

The game resumed, and Wigan went straight onto the front foot. With the ball in the Warrington 22, their discipline slipped and Wigan were awarded a penalty, which Parker slotted over to draw the scores level at 10-10.

A moment of madness then ensued. Warrington, with one prop already off with a head injury, had another prop sent off for a blatant trip. Down to 14 men, Warrington were left with no option but to go to uncontested scrums. Competition rules meant that for this not to be considered an advantage, they had to remove another player from the fray, leaving them with 15 v 13.

Wigan took advantage of the extra men and put pressure on the Warrington line time and time again. Despite dogged defence, Ollie Morgan dove over from the base of a ruck and Parker added the conversion.

The game now descended into somewhat of a farce, as further indiscipline saw Warrington have a man sent to the sin bin, meaning they had to play 10 minutes with just 12 men on the field. Parker slotted the resulting penalty for a 20-10 lead.

Wigan struggled to finish off the game, and it took a chip through from Astley to push Wigan into a more comfortable position. With the defence tuned, Sam Carleton hacked the loose ball on, and Will Morgan dived on the ball for the score.

Despite being two men down, Warrington showed great fight, keeping the ball tight and pushing over in the corner for a try of their own. A further Warrington penalty gave the visitors some hope, but there was to be no upset, as the game finished 25-18 and Wigan progressed to the next round.

Wigan return to league action on October 4 as they travel to Eccles, with kick-off scheduled for 2:15pm.