Wigan RUFC youngsters enjoy Lancashire Cup final success

Wigan RUFC U16s were crowned Lancashire Cup champions at the weekend after producing a 17-5 win over Widnes.

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

This result formed part of a successful weekend for the club, with some of their other youth sides also enjoying victories.

The U14's beat Preston Grasshoppers 15-5 in the Lancashire Vase final, after coming from 5-0 down at half time, while the U12s lost only once during a recent tournament in Minehead.

Wigan RUFC’s Colts team also recently appeared in their respective Lancashire Cup final, but were unable to come away with the win.

It was a successful weekend for Wigan RUFCIt was a successful weekend for Wigan RUFC
The club’s U14s assistant coach Philip Housley said: “These results showcase the tremendous depth of talent at Wigan Rugby Union club, and to have so many teams reach and win the regional finals is a fine testament to the children who play for the club.

"Wigan has teams across all age groups, and encourages anyone who has either not played before, or wants to return to the game, male or female, to get in touch.”

The club has also started weekly tag rugby sessions for women on Friday evenings.

Alongside this, they are hoping to set up a full contact ladies team, as well as progressing their girls side.

The U16s won the Lancashire CupThe U16s won the Lancashire Cup
Additionally, they are also exploring the possibility of introducing walking and mixed ability rugby at some point in the future in order to be as inclusive as possible for everyone within the local community.

For more information on how to get involved with Wigan RUFC in any capacity, visit the club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wiganrufcjuniors/?locale=en_GB.

The club has set up a women's tag rugby teamThe club has set up a women's tag rugby team
Related topics:Wigan