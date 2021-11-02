Wiganer appointed by England Rugby Union

Mark Bitcon

Bitcon moves from Manchester City, where he’s been Head of Performance at the club’s Academy since 2018.

Earlier this year, he worked with Eddie Jones’ England side during the Summer Series as Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.

He’d previously worked with Scotland, Wasps and in rugby league with England as well as Wigan Warriors.

In 2018 he was made an honorary lifetime member of Wigan for services over a nine-year period during which the team won nine major trophies.

Bitcon will work across the men’s and women’s programmes to oversee best practice in sports science.

“We are delighted Mark has decided to join us,” said RFU Director of Performance, Conor O’Shea.

“Alongside his undoubted rugby knowledge, Mark is bringing back with him experiences from outside of the sport which will help us develop players and practitioners to become better.

“Mark is obviously here to support the work of today but will be working within the pathways to help develop the players of tomorrow.

“He is a hugely important appointment for not just the RFU but the game as a whole and we are looking forward to him joining in January.”

Bitcon said: “I’m really looking forward to starting this role, it’s a great challenge and I am excited about working in rugby union again.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Conor, he has an excellent reputation in the game as a coach and in a leadership capacity.

“The opportunity to work with Conor and his management team is one of the main reasons why I was interested in the role and why the opportunity was too good to turn down.

“The RFU is a great brand and organisation which was also another major reason for accepting this exciting role.”

Bitcon will begin his new role in January 2022.