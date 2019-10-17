Ryan Sutton can't wait to experience the 'pinnacle'

Ryan Sutton admits he can’t wait to get cracking with England in this weekend’s World Cup 9s – and enjoy the ‘pinnacle’ of the sport.

The ex-Warriors prop, who’s enjoyed a fine first year in the NRL with Canberra, is part of Wayne Bennett’s squad for the exciting venture.

And he jumped at the opportunity of delaying his winter rest when the call came.

”I’ve said all along, I’d love to get involved with my country, it’s the pinnacle for any sportsman,” Sutton said.

”It’s a real honour for me to be playing against a load of really good players, and I’m looking forward to showing what we can do.

”Obviously it’s a new concept, and one that a few of us will never have experienced before.

“But it’s really exciting at the same time, the games will be a lot quicker and something a bit different for the fans.”

It’s meant a swift reunion with George Williams, his former Wigan team-mate, who’ll be joining the Raiders in time for the 2020 campaign.

”It was good to see Georgie this week when he arrived,” smiled Sutton.

”He walked in wearing his Rolex and all his designer stuff...I’ve told him no-one will know who that is in Canberra!

“But it was just good to catch up, it’s like we’ve never been away.”

Sutton also says working with coach Bennett will only be of benefit to his game.

”It’s been great to work with Wayne,” he added.

”He’s a very knowledgeable coach, obviously been in the game for so long, including at the Raiders, he’s part of the history there.

”I’ve learned a lot from him already, and I’m sure there’s a lot more to come.”

England kick-off their campaign on Friday morning against Wales, with matches to come against Lebanon and France on Saturday, before the knockout stages get under way.