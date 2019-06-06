Salford Red Devils centre Jake Bibby to fulfil 'boyhood ambition' with Wigan Warriors deal

Wigan Warriors have bolstered their back line by signing Salford Red Devils centre Jake Bibby on a two-year deal from next season.

The Wigan-born 22-year-old has said the move will fulfil a boyhood ambition, having played his junior rugby at Wigan clubs Orrell St James, St Cuthbert’s and St Jude’s.

Bibby said: “As a kid, it’s your ambition to play for your hometown club so I’m delighted to have signed with Wigan Warriors for 2020 and beyond.

“It was a no-brainer. I remember sitting in that South Stand at the DW Stadium when I was growing up, and when you’re a kid it makes you want to play for Wigan. “Seeing lads I’ve played against at my age like George Williams and Oliver Gildart winning trophies, that kind of spurs you on wanting to do well for yourself and in a team like this.”

The Wigan-born star has scored seven tries in 11 appearances for Salford this term.

But Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski says there is still improvement in the 22-year-old.

“Jake has proven at Salford that he is a high-level Super League performer and competitor,” he said.

“The exciting thing for Wigan Warriors, and for Jake, is that we believe he still has room for improvement.

"He is a well-built, strong ball-carrier who possesses great footwork and has an eye for the try-line. Jake can play across the backline, is equally adept at centre as he is on the wing and as a Wiganer, it’s great to have him fulfil his exciting potential with his hometown club.”

Bibby is also looking forward to the test ahead as he seeks to improve.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on the Cherry and White jersey next year, playing in front of the Wigan faithful and challenging myself to improve and help the team go for honours,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Salford for their investment and faith in me as a player and I’ve still got a lot to concentrate on for the rest of 2019 for the Red Devils.”

Bibby came through the ranks at Salford through their academy system in 2015, making his debut for the AJ Bell Stadium based outfit as an 18-year old.

He spent time at Oldham and Halifax on dual-registration while at the Red Devils under the stewardship of Ian Watson and former Wigan and Great Britain centre Martin Gleeson.