Sam Powell injury fears after Wigan Warriors' play-offs win

Wigan's 18-12 win against Salford came at a cost with hooker Sam Powell suffering a suspected fractured wrist.



The hooker will have the injury scanned over the weekend but the early indications are he could miss the remaining matches of this season, starting with the trip to St Helens on Friday.

“I think he has fractured his wrist, so it doesn’t look good," said Adrian Lam. "We will have a look how his injury comes up on the X-rays but Sam never comes off the field. He has played 80 minutes in nearly every game this year.

“I asked him to go 10 minutes in the second half but he couldn’t, so I think it is going to be a long-term injury.

“He is going to be a big loss for us. He is a great leader and he has been one of our most improved players of the year and I just hope there are just some sort of luck in the results (of the scans)."