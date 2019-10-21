Sam Tomkins' call for a Super League nines competition

Sam Tomkins has called on Super League to introduce a Nines competition following the success of the international tournament last weekend.

England bowed out of the inaugural Nines World Cup at the semi-final stage with a 22-6 loss to New Zealand, who then lost to Australia in the final.

But Tomkins saw enough from the rugby league carnival to convince him it would be a big success in the domestic league.

"Nines is a great concept and one which hopefully grows," said the Catalans and former Wigan full-back, who previously played in the NRL Nines for New Zealand Warriors.

"I'd love to see Super League take it on and do something with it.

"Fans love it, players enjoy playing in it and hopefully this spurs other people and Super League to get behind it."

Tomkins was voted England player of the tournament by his team-mate after some eye-catching plays.

And the 30-year-old enjoyed being back in the international fold, even if he was not included in the Great Britain squad for the four match tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea which begins this weekend.

"I've really enjoyed it. We have a great group of lads and staff here," he said.

"It's tough what we do, we play a lot and train a lot, we sacrifice a lot and it'd be easy for people to not play internationals at the end of the year because our seasons take a toll physically and mentally and on your family life.

"But you can see how much they enjoy playing internationals because they're willing to go away from their families for weeks."

Wigan's Oliver Gildart and Zak Hardaker are in the GB squad along with departing stand-off George Williams. They face a Tonga Invitational side this Saturday before two Tests with the Kiwis and a trip to PNG, all on successive Saturdays.

Tomkins, meanwhile, will be joined by older brother Joel at Catalans next year. He has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons, having previously been granted a release from Hull KR.