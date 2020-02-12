Sean O'Loughlin reveals he "definitely considered" Toronto Wolfpack move

If things had worked out differently, Sean O’Loughlin could very easily have been facing Wigan this week.

A small piece of club history will be made tomorrow night when the Warriors play their first ever match against Toronto Wolfpack.

And O’Loughlin – who chalked up his 500th career appearance last weekend – serious considered to joining the Canadian outfit.

Rugby director Brian Noble, O’Loughlin’s old coach with Wigan and Great Britain, tried to lure him to the new club ahead of last season.

“I definitely considered it because it was an exciting prospect when you think what they could potentially do,” said O’Loughlin, who instead decided to extend his Wigan stay amid interest from Leeds Rhinos too.

“I spoke to Nobby (Noble) and he sold it to me really well. It was a little bit different to me because I wanted to be here and stay.

“But I had a chat and he’s delivered what he was saying to me back then.

“He said they’d get to Super League and talked about the backing behind them, and to be fair everything he said two years ago they’ve delivered on.

“Family-wise it would have been a difficult move for me to do – it was an option and something I was weighing up. I take my hat off to them, they’ve come in, started at the bottom and built their way up with a strong side.”

Toronto’s presence in Super League has polarised opinion but O’Loughlin added: “You want them to bring something to the league and that’s something they’ve done.

“Toronto seem a genuine prospect that are coming into Super League and are going to have a genuine crack at it.

“They’ve obviously got financial backing behind them to do that and it’s exciting for us as a sport.

“I know logistically it’s probably tough for people to plan them into the league. But commercially to have a team in Toronto is massive for the sport.”