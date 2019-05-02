Shaun Edwards rejects Wales RU offer

He made a U-turn on his commitment to coach Wigan Warriors and now Shaun Edwards has rejected a contract offer to remain with Wales beyond this year's World Cup.

Edwards' 11-year stay with the Grand Slam champions will come to an end after this autumn's World Cup, when Warren Gatland will also stand down as head coach.

"After more than 10 years with Wales this has been an incredibly difficult decision to reach but I won't be renewing my contract," Edwards said.

Edwards, considered among the game's foremost defence coaches, has been linked with roles with England and France following a successful Six Nations in which Wales conceded the fewest number of points and tries.

The 52-year-old had verbally agreed to become head coach of rugby league club Wigan from 2020 but after requesting more time to consider his future in March, he chose not to take up the position.

"We have won four Six Nations titles during my time with Wales, but I sincerely hope and believe that the best days are yet to come and I am fully focused on seeing what we can achieve in Japan," Edwards said.

"I would like to thank Warren and the WRU for the opportunity I have had working with the national team."