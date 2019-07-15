Six Wigan Warriors in England Knights squad

England international Joe Greenwood has dropped out of the Elite Training Squad and is one of six Wigan players included in the revived Knights squad.

The forward had been in Wayne Bennett's provisional squad, which will be revised later today, having featured for England in the third Test against New Zealand last autumn.

Joe Bullock, Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and injured wingers Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi are also included.

Leeds centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield forward Oliver Wilson, who were both members of the England Academy team who beat the Australian Schoolboys last autumn, are joined by London Broncos duo Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler in a revised Knights Performance Squad to prepare for this autumn’s historic international fixture against Jamaica at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

England Knights Performance Squad (all players listed with professional and community clubs):

Alex Foster (Castleford Tigers, Wetherby Bulldogs)

Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers, Staines Titans)

Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers, Wetherby Bulldogs)

Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons, Bold Miners)

Matt English (Huddersfield Giants, Stanley Rangers)

Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants, Siddal)

Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants, Dewsbury Celtic)

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants, Greetland All Rounders)

Chris Atkin (Hull KR, Liverpool John Moores University)

Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR, Normanton Knights)

Josh Bowden (Hull FC, Hull Wyke)

Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC, West Hull)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos, Newsome Panthers)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors)

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos, Lock Lane)

Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos, East Leeds)

Jordan Abdull (London Broncos, Skirlaugh)

Rob Butler (London Broncos, Medway Dragons)

Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils, Siddal)

Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils, Blackbrook Royals)

Jack Ashworth (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield)

Matt Lees (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield)

Danny Richardson (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity, Crigglestone All Blacks)

Toby King (Warrington Wolves, Meltham All Blacks)

Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves, York RUFC)

Dec Patton (Warrington Wolves, Latchford Giants)

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves, Culcheth Eagles)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves, Rylands Sharks)

Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors, Blackpool Scorpions)

Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners)

Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)