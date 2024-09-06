Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championships heads to Wigan this weekend

This weekend, the historic town of Wigan, known as the birthplace of catch wrestling, will host the Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championships, an event that promises to showcase the finest talent from around the globe in one of the most gritty and revered grappling arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competitors from the USA, Brazil, Japan, and across Europe will gather to battle it out, reigniting interest in a sport that has directly influenced the evolution of mixed martial arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), and professional wrestling.

Catch wrestling, which rose to prominence in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is making a powerful resurgence thanks to a growing appreciation for its direct, aggressive style of grappling. Known for its effective submissions, joint locks, and pinning techniques, catch wrestling has long been admired for its practicality in real combat scenarios. It has shaped the foundations of BJJ, submission wrestling, and MMA, with high-profile figures such as UFC commentator Joe Rogan regularly praising its influence on the modern combat sports landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s championship will feature Josh Barnett, the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in history and an outspoken advocate of catch wrestling. Barnett, a true ambassador for the sport, credits catch wrestling as one of the cornerstones of his success in the world of mixed martial arts. He will bring a team from the US where the sports resurgence is being driven by him.

Snake Pit

"Catch wrestling is brutally efficient," Barnett said. "It's about imposing your will on your opponent, controlling the match with aggression, and finishing it with a decisive pin or submission. It’s the root of so much of what we see in modern grappling and MMA today."

Competitors in this weekend’s event represent the growing global appeal of catch wrestling, with participants from as far afield as the United States, Brazil, Japan, and Europe. The tournament promises intense, no-holds-barred action that will test each athlete’s physical and mental endurance.

One of the key attractions to catch wrestling in today’s grappling world is its "catch-as-catch-can" philosophy, emphasizing submissions from any position and without the reliance on the gi, which is commonly used in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. For this reason, many BJJ practitioners and MMA fighters have incorporated catch wrestling into their training to diversify their skill set, making them more versatile in both competitions and real-life combat situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Joe Rogan often highlights on his podcast, catch wrestling’s focus on pinning and brutal submissions offers a unique approach that differs from the point-based systems in other martial arts. He believes that understanding catch wrestling gives fighters a tactical edge, particularly in controlling opponents from dominant positions.

The Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championships, held in Wigan, the home of legendary catch wrestlers such as Billy Riley and Roy Wood, both synonymous with the iconic Snake Pit gym, symbolizes a full-circle moment for the sport. With the revival of interest, the event aims to re-establish Wigan as the heart of catch wrestling and inspire a new generation of grapplers to carry on the legacy of this once-dominant combat sport.

Catch wrestling's impact on combat sports is undeniable, and this weekend’s championships in Wigan will only solidify its importance in the modern-day world of grappling. As the sport continues to make a comeback on the international stage, fans and fighters alike are rediscovering its rich history, technical depth, and relevance to today’s fighting disciplines.

For more information on the Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championships or to attend the event, please visit https://www.snakepitwigan.com/world-championships/