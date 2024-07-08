Success for Wigan-based boxing gym as four win their latest bouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four professional boxers from Blundell's Boxing Gym have won their bouts on a major show in Bolton including Haaris Brown who impressed in his professional debut.

Four professional boxers from Blundell’s Gym are proud of ‘having yet again put Wigan at the centre of Lancashire boxing’ according to coach Lee Blundell following their recent wins on a show at Bolton’s Toughsheet Stadium organised by their manager Manchester’s Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions and which saw Blundell’s Haaris Brown make a successful debut in the paid ranks beating Bradford’s veteran journeyman Jake Pollard.

‘It felt amazing having my hand raised as a professional boxer. I thought I boxed well and listened to instructions,’ said Brown. ‘I now understand what I need to do next time for a stoppage. I’ll try and plant my feet better and land harder punches. I coped well boxing with lighter gloves and no headgear.’

Brown, just nineteen and a former pupil of St. Peter’s Catholic High in Orrell who now studies criminology at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, lacked senior level amateur experience but comes with a distinguished amateur pedigree. ‘I started boxing at eight with my twin brother Naz. Our dad got us into boxing to improve our fitness for rugby. I soon got hooked and had twenty-eight amateur fights. I became part of the junior England Boxing squad in 2019. I’m a four times England national finalist and six times a northern regional amateur champion.’

Lee Blundell was delighted with bantamweight Brown’s debut stating ‘Haaris boxed well. Very controlled for such a young lad with all expectations on his shoulders. He’d got massive support, handled the pressure well and put on a class performance using skills he’d honed. Our four boxers sold six hundred tickets between them. They’re strong role models who work hard in the gym helping younger boxers. It’s a pleasure to train boxers who are themselves so young but so eager to learn and make progress. We’re all keenly anticipating Wigan’s Joe Howarth boxing for the Commonwealth Youth Title in Blackpool on 7th September.’

The Bolton show also saw lightweight Billy Hervey beat Engel Gomez. ‘I felt at ease in this my second professional bout and got the job done, hopefully looking good doing it,’ said Hervey who like Brown is nineteen. It was also the second paid bout for Kai Dawber, 23, as he saw off Bradford cruiserweight Ryan Labourn. ‘I was impressed with my performance compared to my debut but there’s still a lot to work on. I look forward to showing further improvement soon.’ Blundell’s middleweight Owen Anderton, 20, said ‘I was happy with my performance beating Wakefield’s Kristaps Zulgis by landing powerful body shots throughout each round. I’m delighted now to have won three professional bouts and keen to progress my career.’

Waiting in the Blundell wings is seventeen-year-old prospect Alfie Hurst who following injury will shortly be back to full training and planning to gain experience on licensed amateur shows before becoming a professional boxer alongside his stable mates. They’re not much older than me but give me such motivation to succeed,’ said Hurst, ‘and I can’t wait to be Wigan’s fifth active professional boxer.’

