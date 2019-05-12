Super League Dream Team selection process gets a revamp

The way the Super League DreamTeam is selected has been changed.

Previously, a panel of journalists and broadcasters have selected the fictitious line-up.

But now the side will be based on points accrued in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard over the course of the season.

A new award, Fans player of the year, has also been introduced and will be presented at the Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards evening on October 6.

Ellery Hanley, chairman of the judging panel, said: “I speak on behalf of all the panellists when I say that it has been a huge privilege so far this season to watch amazing athletes on display each week in the Betfred Super League.

"For one player, they will receive the ultimate individual accolade, The Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award on October 6 recognising their outstanding performances during the season.

"And along with other awards being presented on the evening, I am sure the Super League awards will be a great celebration of Super League.”