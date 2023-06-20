Local authority bosses have green-lit the plans to repaint the courts from black to green and blue with new nets, posts and line markings to go with it.

With public court availability an issue in the UK, this is something the council is keen to work with the Lawn Tennis Association to resolve.

Pennington Hall Park in Leigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wimbledon just around the corner, this LTA-funded project giving the tired courts a new lease of life could help inspire the nation’s next tennis champion, it is hoped.

This drive was sparked back in 2021 when the Government invested £22m into public tennis courts across Britain.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The availability of quality tennis courts is a real issue all across the UK.

"We’re working with the LTA to invest in our courts at Pennington Hall Park and remove one of the major barriers that prevents more people enjoying the health and social benefits of tennis.”