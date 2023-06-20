News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Tennis courts at a Wigan borough park are to get a £30k makeover

The tennis courts at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh are due to have a complete makeover after £30,000 of funding has been secured by Wigan Council.
By George Lythgoe
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Local authority bosses have green-lit the plans to repaint the courts from black to green and blue with new nets, posts and line markings to go with it.

With public court availability an issue in the UK, this is something the council is keen to work with the Lawn Tennis Association to resolve.

Read More
summer fun and activities in Wigan from our picture archives
Pennington Hall Park in LeighPennington Hall Park in Leigh
Pennington Hall Park in Leigh
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Wimbledon just around the corner, this LTA-funded project giving the tired courts a new lease of life could help inspire the nation’s next tennis champion, it is hoped.

This drive was sparked back in 2021 when the Government invested £22m into public tennis courts across Britain.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The availability of quality tennis courts is a real issue all across the UK.

"We’re working with the LTA to invest in our courts at Pennington Hall Park and remove one of the major barriers that prevents more people enjoying the health and social benefits of tennis.”

This comes alongside news that nine park tennis venues in Manchester will be renovated. Manchester City Council announced a recent investment of £483,095 in collaboration with the LTA to help ensure that quality facilities are available for the local community.

Related topics:WiganLeighChris ReadyWigan CouncilGovernmentWimbledonManchester