The roots of the mat: Wigan’s wrestling heritage

Billy Riley, the world champion wrestler from Wigan who became a legend in his own time, left behind more than just victories on the mat. His famous gym nurtured generations of wrestlers and put Wigan on the map. Now, his great-granddaughter, Emma Calter (née Riley), proudly supports the people keeping his legacy alive today and celebrates the continued impact of his story.

The legendary Snake Pit in Aspull remains the beating heart of catch wrestling’s revival. Run by Roy Wood (who was honoured with a British Empire Medal by the King in 2024 for his outstanding contributions to wrestling and youth development) and his daughter Andrea Wood, the gym continues to honour the enduring legacy of Billy Riley. Roy, once like a son to Riley, has kept the tradition alive, and Andrea is proudly helping to carry it forward, welcoming the next generation of wrestlers. Andrea’s husband David Wood also plays an active role in supporting the club, helping ensure the spirit and values of catch wrestling thrive.

One of the passionate voices capturing this legacy is David Horrix, a respected author who, together with Andrea Wood, has co-written a compelling new book that explores the deep roots of catch wrestling and the iconic figures who shaped its journey. Their work not only honours the sport’s rich history but also looks ahead to its exciting future.

The Snake Pit sums it up best

“Catch is in our blood! Wigan is where it all began, and we’re on a mission to make sure it’s never forgotten. The time is now and we’re taking action!”

That action roared to life on Saturday, 18th October, as The Edge in Wigan hosted the World Championships of Catch Wrestling - a thrilling celebration of the sport’s rich heritage. Wrestlers from across the globe gathered to compete, honour tradition, and showcase the enduring spirit of Catch.

Highlights included a fierce double title defence by U.S. athlete Brianna Kellin in the Women’s 68kg line up, Bryony Killabee successfully retaining her Women’s 55kg World Champion title, and Scotland’s Finlay Marshall making history with his third consecutive 74kg World Championship win, becoming on of the first wrestlers to claim one of the Snake Pit’s prestigious belts and take it home. Two others to win a belt was Tom Higgins 82kg and Brett Pfarr 90kg, who also celebrated their third consecutive year win.

Emma Calter said: “It’s amazing to see my great-grandad’s legacy being kept alive in such a powerful way. Catch wrestling is part of Wigan’s story, and I couldn’t be prouder to see people like Roy, Andrea, David, David and the whole Snake Pit community working so hard to make sure it’s celebrated and passed on to the next generation.”

Andrea and David’s book, Fight the Good Fight: The Story of the Snakepit, Wigan, the Greatest Wrestling Story Ever Told has officially launched and is available to order from Amazon - FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT: THE STORY OF THE SNAKEPIT WIGAN THE GREATEST WRESTLING STORY EVER TOLD

With a book to inspire, a championship to excite, and a legacy to celebrate, Wigan once again proves why it remains the beating heart of catch wrestling.

1 . Contributed The World Championships of Catch Wrestling was held on Saturday, 18th October, at The Edge in Wigan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Wrestling on the mat at the World Championships of Catch Wrestling Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The World Championships of Catch Wrestling was hosted at The Edge, Wigan Photo: Submitted Photo Sales